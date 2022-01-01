Saint Clair Shores restaurants you'll love
Saint Clair Shores's top cuisines
Must-try Saint Clair Shores restaurants
More about Detroit Style Pizza Co.
Detroit Style Pizza Co.
28630 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores
|Popular items
|Motown Meat Lover Lg.Sq
|$19.00
Pepperoni cups ON TOP, Applewood smoked bacon, Smoked ham, Italian sausage, Red sauce.
|D-Town Deluxe - Lg.Sq
|$19.00
Classic pepperoni under the cheese, Smoked ham, Roasted mushrooms, Green pepper, Red onion, Red sauce.
|Cheese Breadsticks
|$6.50
Brick cheese blend, Garlic butter, Parmesan.
More about Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
25801 E Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores
|Popular items
|Lg Crispy Chicken Delight Salad
|$11.99
|Onion Rings
|$6.99
|Detroit Delight
|$10.99
More about Johnny Z's Pizzeria
Johnny Z's Pizzeria
28210 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores
|Popular items
|1 LB Wings
|$10.99
|Lg Build Your Own
|$10.99
|Antipasto Salad
More about Vasi's Cafe and Bake Shop
Vasi's Cafe and Bake Shop
23000 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese English Muffin
|$3.49
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Croissant
|$3.49
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese English Muffin
|$3.49
More about El Charro
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
El Charro
24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores
|Popular items
|*PICK 3*
Choice of three entree items. Includes mexican rice, beans and medium beverage.
|*PICK 1*
Choice of one entree item. Includes mexican rice, beans and medium beverage.
|GROUND BEEF TACO*
|$4.94
Puffy taco filled with ground beef. Topped with lettuce, shredded yellow cheese and tomatoes.
More about Pat O'Brien's
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Pat O'Brien's
22385 E 10 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
|Cajun Steak Bites
|$13.99
|Golden Chicken Strips
|$10.99
More about Corner Kitchen
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Kitchen
22428 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
Icelandic Cod dipped in CK's homemade beer batter and fried served with French fries, homemade coleslaw & CK's own homemade tartar sauce
|Corner Kitchen Burger
|$12.00
2 - 4oz. patties grilled & topped with melted American cheese served over CK's special sauce on a potato bun with French fries
|Fried Chicken
|$11.25
All-natural chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour and fried crisp. Topped with CK's homemade Coleslaw served on a Brioche bun with CK's special sauce
More about Modern Cone
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Modern Cone
28616 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores
|Popular items
|CANNOLI SANDWICH
|$5.00
two chocolate chunk cookies filled with cannoli cream and topped with a scoop of edible cookie dough.
|Strawberry cheesecake cones
|$20.00
Pack of 2 cones.
|Create Your Own Stacker Large
|$8.00
two ice cream, two toppings, one sauce
More about Butter Run Saloon
Butter Run Saloon
27626 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores
|Popular items
|Onion Rings Basket
|$8.00
|Fish & Chips
|$11.00
More about Travis Coffee Shop
Travis Coffee Shop
23500 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores
More about Eos Cafe & Coffee House
Eos Cafe & Coffee House
30625 Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shor