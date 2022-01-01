Saint Clair Shores restaurants you'll love

Must-try Saint Clair Shores restaurants

Detroit Style Pizza Co. image

 

Detroit Style Pizza Co.

28630 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Motown Meat Lover Lg.Sq$19.00
Pepperoni cups ON TOP, Applewood smoked bacon, Smoked ham, Italian sausage, Red sauce.
D-Town Deluxe - Lg.Sq$19.00
Classic pepperoni under the cheese, Smoked ham, Roasted mushrooms, Green pepper, Red onion, Red sauce.
Cheese Breadsticks$6.50
Brick cheese blend, Garlic butter, Parmesan.
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores image

 

Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores

25801 E Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Crispy Chicken Delight Salad$11.99
Onion Rings$6.99
Detroit Delight$10.99
Johnny Z's Pizzeria image

 

Johnny Z's Pizzeria

28210 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 LB Wings$10.99
Lg Build Your Own$10.99
Antipasto Salad
Vasi's Cafe and Bake Shop image

 

Vasi's Cafe and Bake Shop

23000 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese English Muffin$3.49
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Croissant$3.49
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese English Muffin$3.49
El Charro image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores

Avg 3.9 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*PICK 3*
Choice of three entree items. Includes mexican rice, beans and medium beverage.
*PICK 1*
Choice of one entree item. Includes mexican rice, beans and medium beverage.
GROUND BEEF TACO*$4.94
Puffy taco filled with ground beef. Topped with lettuce, shredded yellow cheese and tomatoes.
Pat O'Brien's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Pat O'Brien's

22385 E 10 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$8.99
Cajun Steak Bites$13.99
Golden Chicken Strips$10.99
Corner Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Kitchen

22428 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$16.50
Icelandic Cod dipped in CK's homemade beer batter and fried served with French fries, homemade coleslaw & CK's own homemade tartar sauce
Corner Kitchen Burger$12.00
2 - 4oz. patties grilled & topped with melted American cheese served over CK's special sauce on a potato bun with French fries
Fried Chicken$11.25
All-natural chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour and fried crisp. Topped with CK's homemade Coleslaw served on a Brioche bun with CK's special sauce
Modern Cone image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Modern Cone

28616 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores

Avg 4.7 (546 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CANNOLI SANDWICH$5.00
two chocolate chunk cookies filled with cannoli cream and topped with a scoop of edible cookie dough.
Strawberry cheesecake cones$20.00
Pack of 2 cones.
Create Your Own Stacker Large$8.00
two ice cream, two toppings, one sauce
Butter Run Saloon image

 

Butter Run Saloon

27626 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings Basket$8.00
Fish & Chips$11.00
Shores Tequileria image

 

Shores Tequileria

31230 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dragon's Landing image

 

Dragon's Landing

24409 Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Travis Coffee Shop image

 

Travis Coffee Shop

23500 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Eos Cafe & Coffee House

30625 Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
