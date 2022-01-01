Fritters in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
MCG Ruben Fritters$7.95
MCG Ruben Fritters made with mashed potatoes, chopped corned beef, swiss cheese, spices and deep fried until golden. Served with thousand island sauce
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST$6.25
Side APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST$6.25
APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST$12.54
Served with eggs and meat
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST$6.25
APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST$12.54
Served with eggs and meat
More about Ze's Diner

