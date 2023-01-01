Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve italian subs

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub - White Bear Lake

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Hoagie (half)$7.49
Built with lettuce, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese, garlic, butter, mild onion, mayonnaise & vinegar. Served on a hot white bun
Italian Hoagie (Whole)$11.49
Built with lettuce, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese, garlic, butter, mild onion, mayonnaise & vinegar. Served on a hot white bun
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub - White Bear Lake
Carbone's Pizza - Woodbury - 2070 Eagle Creek Ln

2070 Eagle Creek Ln, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Hoagie$11.75
Salami, ham, turkey, and bacon
More about Carbone's Pizza - Woodbury - 2070 Eagle Creek Ln

