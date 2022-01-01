Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meat pies in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve meat pies

Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Killarney Meat Pie$13.00
The luck of the Irish be with you - This meaty pie is filled with grass fed beef, veggies, mushrooms in a tomato Guinness gravy with your choice of side
Kilarney Meat Pie (Frozen$6.00
The Luck of the Irish is always with you - especially when indulging in this delicious hand pie filled with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, and mushrooms in a Guinness stout gravy
More about Eagan Arms Public House
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEAT PIE "LIHAPIIRAKKA"$9.00
Authentic Finnish Meat Pies “Lihapiirakka” made with loads of juicy ground beef, rice, onions, garlic and special spices stuffed in a soft fried dough. Add Finnish mustard "Turun Sinappi" (optional).
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Santa Fe Salad

Filet Mignon

Chicken Salad

Cuban Sandwiches

Chipotle Chicken

Veggie Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston