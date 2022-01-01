Meat pies in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve meat pies
More about Eagan Arms Public House
FRENCH FRIES
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Killarney Meat Pie
|$13.00
The luck of the Irish be with you - This meaty pie is filled with grass fed beef, veggies, mushrooms in a tomato Guinness gravy with your choice of side
|Kilarney Meat Pie (Frozen
|$6.00
The Luck of the Irish is always with you - especially when indulging in this delicious hand pie filled with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, and mushrooms in a Guinness stout gravy
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|MEAT PIE "LIHAPIIRAKKA"
|$9.00
Authentic Finnish Meat Pies “Lihapiirakka” made with loads of juicy ground beef, rice, onions, garlic and special spices stuffed in a soft fried dough. Add Finnish mustard "Turun Sinappi" (optional).