Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Item pic

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)

3088 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood

Avg 4.7 (8710 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream Ice Cream$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter & Oreos
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
Item pic

 

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (St Paul)

1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream Ice Cream$6.00
vanilla ice cream with peanut butter & Oreos
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (St Paul)
Item pic

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)$3.00
More about J. Selby's
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview image

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Fresh-baked Peanut Butter Cookie$2.39
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Item pic

 

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Woodbury)

437 Commerce Dr Ste 100, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter & Oreos
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Woodbury)

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Caesar Salad

Antipasto Salad

Crepes

Rice Soup

Taquitos

Chicken Salad

Hot Chocolate

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston