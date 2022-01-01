Peanut butter cookies in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
3088 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood
|Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream Ice Cream
|$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter & Oreos
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (St Paul)
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (St Paul)
1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul
|Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream Ice Cream
|$6.00
vanilla ice cream with peanut butter & Oreos
More about J. Selby's
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
|$3.00
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|Jumbo Fresh-baked Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.39