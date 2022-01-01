Mushroom burgers in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Paul restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.95
A classic. A ground beef patty topped with savory sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato.
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Item pic

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$14.75
More about Red Cow
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.00
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.75
More about Shore 96
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$14.00
Grass fed beef, cooked to medium rare, topped with porcini mushroom gravy, brown butter mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$12.25
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$10.45
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Burger$15.00
Sautéed crimini mushrooms and our signature bacon cheddar sauce.
More about Celts Craft House
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill image

 

Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Local Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.99
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER$12.50
Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER$12.50
Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.
More about Ze's Diner

Shrimp Rolls

Hummus

