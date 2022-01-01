Mushroom burgers in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$10.95
A classic. A ground beef patty topped with savory sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato.
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$9.99
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$9.00
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
More about Shore 96
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$12.75
More about Eagan Arms Public House
FRENCH FRIES
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$14.00
Grass fed beef, cooked to medium rare, topped with porcini mushroom gravy, brown butter mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
My Burger- Mac Groveland
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Double Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$12.25
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
|Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$10.45
House made Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made Truffle Aioli!
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$9.99
More about Celts Craft House
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
Sautéed crimini mushrooms and our signature bacon cheddar sauce.
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Local Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.99
More about Ze's Diner
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
|$12.50
Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.