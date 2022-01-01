Egg rolls in Saint Paul
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$6.99
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#4 Sue's Egg Rolls
|$7.00
Sue’s Famous State Fair Egg Rolls, stuffed with beef, onions & vegetables. Served with sweet and sour sauce
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Pig-Pen Egg Roll
|$8.99
Our fresh ground beef, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced pickles and bacon bits all wrapped up and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
Ngon Bistro
799 University Ave, Saint Paul
|Pork Egg Rolls
|$10.00
|Shrimp Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$8.04
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills
|Egg Roll Salad
|$12.00
|Egg Rolls (2)
|$7.00
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Pig-Pen Egg Roll
|$9.99
Our fresh ground beef, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced pickles and bacon bits all wrapped up and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
Bangkok Thai Deli
333 University Ave W, Saint Paul
|# 3 - Egg Rolls
|$5.95
(4 pcs) Filling made with glass noodle, onion, carrot, cabbage, and grounded pork. Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.