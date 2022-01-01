Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Egg Rolls$6.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
#4 Sue's Egg Rolls image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#4 Sue's Egg Rolls$7.00
Sue’s Famous State Fair Egg Rolls, stuffed with beef, onions & vegetables. Served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Roll Sauce$1.00
Egg rolls$8.00
More about Coconut Thai
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pig-Pen Egg Roll$8.99
Our fresh ground beef, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced pickles and bacon bits all wrapped up and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
Ngon Bistro image

 

Ngon Bistro

799 University Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Egg Rolls$10.00
Shrimp Egg Rolls$10.00
More about Ngon Bistro
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Egg Rolls$8.04
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine image

 

Siam Thai Asian Cuisine

3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Roll Salad$12.00
Egg Rolls (2)$7.00
More about Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pig-Pen Egg Roll$9.99
Our fresh ground beef, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced pickles and bacon bits all wrapped up and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Item pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
# 3 - Egg Rolls$5.95
(4 pcs) Filling made with glass noodle, onion, carrot, cabbage, and grounded pork. Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
More about Bangkok Thai Deli
Yumi Saint Paul image

 

Yumi Saint Paul

400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harumaki Egg Roll$7.95
Egg rolls with pork and vegetables served with a sweet chili sauce (3pc)
More about Yumi Saint Paul

