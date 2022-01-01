Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

5deeb06b-459f-4f51-a6d5-d250aaffb340 image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Damn Good Egg Sandwich*$13.50
Two sunny side up eggs, white cheddar cheese, Fischer Farm's bacon, tomato, onion & mayo on toasted white.*
More about The Buttered Tin
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.25
Jack Cheese, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Egg Sandwich$10.00
all butter croissant, prosciutto, manchego, scrambled egg, honey. served with fruit until 11am then salad from 11-3
Pimento Cheese Bacon Egg Sandwich$10.00
all butter croissant, house made pimento spread, bacon, scrambled egg, . served with fruit or salad
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGG SALAD SANDWICH$7.50
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
dilled egg salad sandwich$9.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato And Egg Sandwich$8.50
Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.50
Meat Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.40
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Restaurant banner

 

Lost Fox

213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Egg Sandwich$8.50
hot egg sandwich on a buttery croissant with lemon aioli, lettuce and american cheese.
More about Lost Fox

