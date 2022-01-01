Egg sandwiches in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Damn Good Egg Sandwich*
|$13.50
Two sunny side up eggs, white cheddar cheese, Fischer Farm's bacon, tomato, onion & mayo on toasted white.*
Brasa Rotisserie
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.25
Jack Cheese, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Prosciutto Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
all butter croissant, prosciutto, manchego, scrambled egg, honey. served with fruit until 11am then salad from 11-3
|Pimento Cheese Bacon Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
all butter croissant, house made pimento spread, bacon, scrambled egg, . served with fruit or salad
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|EGG SALAD SANDWICH
|$7.50
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|dilled egg salad sandwich
|$9.95
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato And Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
|Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$4.50
|Meat Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.40