Patty melts in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve patty melts
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Patty Melt
|$15.50
white cheddar, pepper jack, wisconsin cheddar, onion rings, tap sauce, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Patty Melt
|$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, rye
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Patty Melt
|$12.99
Certified Angus hamburger topped with Swiss Cheese, American Cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye.
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Patty Melt
|$14.00
1/3 pound premium beef on a grilled marble rye packed with caramelized onion, swiss cheese, our smash sauce and Russian dressing served with your choice of side
Urban Growler Brewing Company
2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul
|Sourdough Patty Melt
|$12.00
St. Paul Sourdough bread, 6oz patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, cowbell honey mustard. Your choice of side.
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
USDA Choice hamburger topped with Swiss Cheese, American cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
Onion straws with American and Swiss cheeses on rye.
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Patty Melt
|$11.00
Fresh Sautéed onions, Swiss on Rye Bread. Your choice of side.
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|PATTY MELT
|$12.05
Grilled rye bread topped with Swiss cheese & fried onions.
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Patty Melt
|$16.00
american & Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, toasted marble rye & cowboy sauce