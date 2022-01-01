Patty melts in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$15.50
white cheddar, pepper jack, wisconsin cheddar, onion rings, tap sauce, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
More about Groveland Tap
Patty Melt image

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, rye
More about Red Cow
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$12.99
Certified Angus hamburger topped with Swiss Cheese, American Cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye.
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.39
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$14.00
1/3 pound premium beef on a grilled marble rye packed with caramelized onion, swiss cheese, our smash sauce and Russian dressing served with your choice of side
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Urban Growler Brewing Company image

 

Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sourdough Patty Melt$12.00
St. Paul Sourdough bread, 6oz patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, cowbell honey mustard. Your choice of side.
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.99
USDA Choice hamburger topped with Swiss Cheese, American cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.00
Onion straws with American and Swiss cheeses on rye.
More about Celts Craft House
Item pic

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$11.00
Fresh Sautéed onions, Swiss on Rye Bread. Your choice of side.
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PATTY MELT$12.05
Grilled rye bread topped with Swiss cheese & fried onions.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$16.00
american & Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, toasted marble rye & cowboy sauce
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PATTY MELT$12.05
Grilled rye bread topped with Swiss cheese & fried onions.
More about Ze's Diner

