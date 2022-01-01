Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve french fries

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Extra/Side - Parmesan-Parsley French Fries$4.00
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basket French Fries$4.99
V & I Best Steak House image

 

V & I Best Steak House

1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
***FRENCH FRIES****$1.99
The Pillbox Tavern image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side French Fries$4.00
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries (Half)$4.49
French Fries (Whole)$6.49
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large French Fry$5.25
Small French Fry$2.75
Brickhouse Food & Drink image

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$6.00
french fries image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
french fries$5.95
w/ red pepper aioli, cajun mayo & ketchup
French Fries image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.99
Thin cut french fries.
Carbone’s Pizzeria image

 

Carbone’s Pizzeria

55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$8.00
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill image

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fry Basket$5.00
Fresh Cut Fries, Golden Brown & Crispy
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large French Fries$4.95
Small French Fries$3.50
