Potstickers in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve potstickers

6fce12e5-541d-44bf-b58c-f2084e8f4f43 image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#AP5 Potstickers$7.50
Six fried dumplings. Pork or Vegetable.
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
Item pic

 

Urban Wok - Lowertown, St Paul

209 E 4th street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers$9.99
6 Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
CHICKEN & VEGETABLE POTSTICKERS - 24 CT$29.99
Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
12 Edamame Spring Rolls / 12 Chicken Potstickers - 24 CT$29.99
Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Potstickerts with your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
More about Urban Wok - Lowertown, St Paul
Main pic

 

SotaRol Eagan

2000 Rahncliff Ct, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Potstickers$7.45
Fried vegetable potstickers served with sweet chili sauce
Pork Potstickers$7.45
Fried pork potstickers served with sweet chili sauce
More about SotaRol Eagan
Item pic

 

Siam Thai Asian Cuisine

3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pot Stickers (6)$7.00
Pan fried minced pork dumplings
More about Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
Item pic

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potstickers$10.00
Steamed or deep fried pork stickers
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

