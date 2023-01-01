Potstickers in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve potstickers
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#AP5 Potstickers
|$7.50
Six fried dumplings. Pork or Vegetable.
More about Urban Wok - Lowertown, St Paul
Urban Wok - Lowertown, St Paul
209 E 4th street, Saint Paul
|Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers
|$9.99
6 Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
|CHICKEN & VEGETABLE POTSTICKERS - 24 CT
|$29.99
Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
|12 Edamame Spring Rolls / 12 Chicken Potstickers - 24 CT
|$29.99
Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Potstickerts with your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
More about SotaRol Eagan
SotaRol Eagan
2000 Rahncliff Ct, Eagan
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$7.45
Fried vegetable potstickers served with sweet chili sauce
|Pork Potstickers
|$7.45
Fried pork potstickers served with sweet chili sauce
More about Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills
|Pot Stickers (6)
|$7.00
Pan fried minced pork dumplings