Thai fried rice in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve thai fried rice

#55 Thai Fried Rice image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#55 Thai Fried Rice
Egg, green onions, tomato & cucumber. Gluten-Free
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
More about Coconut Thai
Unison Restaurant and Banquet image

 

Unison Restaurant and Banquet

1800 white bear avenue, maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$10.00
Wok-fried rice blend with eggs, bell peppers, basil and green beans.
More about Unison Restaurant and Banquet
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#4 - Thai Fried Rice
Rice, egg, carrot, white onion, green onion, tomato
More about Bangkok Thai Deli

