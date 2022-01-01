Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs image

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Spaghetti with our classic tomato sauce and two meatballs
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatball Dinner with buttered bread$6.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.00
Two meatballs made in house on top of spaghetti and covered in marinara sause. Served with buttered bread.
More about Michael's Pizza
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moe's Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.99
Our made from scratch marinara sauce served over vermicelli pasta and topped with house-made meatballs.
More about Moe's American Grill
Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$5.00
Half Spaghetti and Meatballs$4.50
Spaghetti and Meatballs$8.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
LS: Spaghetti w/1 Meatball$8.99
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Spaghetti & Meatballs$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.50
House red sauce & parmesan
More about Red Rabbit

