Spaghetti and meatballs in Saint Paul
DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
425 7th Street West, Saint Paul
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
Spaghetti with our classic tomato sauce and two meatballs
Michael's Pizza
441 Robert St S, Saint Paul
|Spaghetti and Meatball Dinner with buttered bread
|$6.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$10.00
Two meatballs made in house on top of spaghetti and covered in marinara sause. Served with buttered bread.
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Moe's Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.99
Our made from scratch marinara sauce served over vermicelli pasta and topped with house-made meatballs.
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$5.00
|Half Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$4.50
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$8.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|LS: Spaghetti w/1 Meatball
|$8.99