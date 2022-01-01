Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Salem

133 Washington St., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churro-ly We Can Taco Bout It$15.50
caramel, chocolate syrup, cinnamon toast crunch, churros, choco taco
More about Boston Burger Company - Salem
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE TACOS (3)$15.00
Crispy avocado, lettuce, ranch drizzle, pepperjack cheese and a black bean corn pico de gallo.
BAJA TACO (3)$18.00
Lightly fried cod, lettuce, avocado salsa, cotija and pepper jack cheese, cilantro lime crème fraîche, soft flour shell.
COOL RANCH CHICKEN TACOS (3)$16.00
Pulled chicken, crunchy ranch taco shells, avocado tomato salsa, pepper jack cheese, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
COCONUT FISH TACOS$18.00
Fried coconut cod, cilantro lime cabbage slaw, flour tortillas, fermented ginger/pineapple/ habanero hot sauce and cotija cheese
BAJA TACOS
Shredded lettuce, tomato avocado salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro crème fraîche. Choice of fried haddock or shrimp
More about Finz
Mercy Tavern image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Mercy Tavern

148 Derby St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Mercy Tavern
Boston Hot Dog Company image

HOT DOGS • GRILL

Boston Hot Dog Company

60 Washington St, Salem

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.50
romaine lettuce, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro lime dressing
More about Boston Hot Dog Company
Flying Saucer Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Flying Saucer Pizza Company

118 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Taco Cat
VEGETARIAN Taco Cat Lg$26.00
Taco Cat Lg$26.00
More about Flying Saucer Pizza Company
Spitfire Tacos image

 

Spitfire Tacos

105 lafayette, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Choco Taco$7.00
More about Spitfire Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Super Taco

179 Fort Ave, Salem

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Taco Birria$12.00
More about Super Taco

