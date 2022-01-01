Tacos in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve tacos
Boston Burger Company - Salem
133 Washington St., Salem
|Churro-ly We Can Taco Bout It
|$15.50
caramel, chocolate syrup, cinnamon toast crunch, churros, choco taco
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|VEGGIE TACOS (3)
|$15.00
Crispy avocado, lettuce, ranch drizzle, pepperjack cheese and a black bean corn pico de gallo.
|BAJA TACO (3)
|$18.00
Lightly fried cod, lettuce, avocado salsa, cotija and pepper jack cheese, cilantro lime crème fraîche, soft flour shell.
|COOL RANCH CHICKEN TACOS (3)
|$16.00
Pulled chicken, crunchy ranch taco shells, avocado tomato salsa, pepper jack cheese, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|COCONUT FISH TACOS
|$18.00
Fried coconut cod, cilantro lime cabbage slaw, flour tortillas, fermented ginger/pineapple/ habanero hot sauce and cotija cheese
|BAJA TACOS
Shredded lettuce, tomato avocado salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro crème fraîche. Choice of fried haddock or shrimp
HOT DOGS • GRILL
Boston Hot Dog Company
60 Washington St, Salem
|Taco Salad
|$10.50
romaine lettuce, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro lime dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
118 Washington Street, Salem
|Vegan Taco Cat
|VEGETARIAN Taco Cat Lg
|$26.00
|Taco Cat Lg
|$26.00