San Clemente bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in San Clemente

Blooms Irish Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Blooms Irish Pub

2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asada Taco$3.75
Rueben Egg Rolls$9.00
Tater Tots$5.00
More about Blooms Irish Pub
Pierside Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Pierside Kitchen & Bar

610 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb$18.00
Ahi Poke Nachos$17.00
Pierside Burger$17.00
More about Pierside Kitchen & Bar
Sundried Tomato An American Bistro image

 

Sundried Tomato An American Bistro

821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
To Go Bread$2.00
Honey-Cilantro Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.25
Bowl Signature Creamy Sundried Tomato Soup$10.25
More about Sundried Tomato An American Bistro
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shwack Burger$7.00
Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and shwack sauce.
Grom Mini Burritos$4.50
2 small flour tortilla burritos filled with black beans and shredded cheese. Add Chicken, Pork, or Veggies for only $2.
Spuds$2.95
Shwack's signature half moon wedges served with Jalapeno Bacon Ranch on the side to dip.
More about The Shwack Cantina
Brick image

 

Brick

216 North El Camino Real, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Farm Pizza$23.00
Salsa Verde, The Ecology Center Vegetables, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic
Margherita di Bufala$21.00
Tomato, Basil, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, EVOO
Brick Meatballs$19.00
House-made Focaccia, Pecorino
More about Brick
Left Coast Brewing Co. image

 

Left Coast Brewing Co.

1251 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Del Mar Lager 32oz crowler$10.00
DORTMUNDER LAGER
5%
Big Office$12.00
Double IPA
8%
52.2 IBU
Trestles 12oz bottles$10.99
West Coast IPA (6.8%)
More about Left Coast Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

GRILL

HH Cottons

201 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

Avg 4.2 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about HH Cottons

