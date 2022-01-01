San Clemente bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Blooms Irish Pub
2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Asada Taco
|$3.75
|Rueben Egg Rolls
|$9.00
|Tater Tots
|$5.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Pierside Kitchen & Bar
610 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente
|Cobb
|$18.00
|Ahi Poke Nachos
|$17.00
|Pierside Burger
|$17.00
Sundried Tomato An American Bistro
821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente
|To Go Bread
|$2.00
|Honey-Cilantro Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$13.25
|Bowl Signature Creamy Sundried Tomato Soup
|$10.25
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Shwack Burger
|$7.00
Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and shwack sauce.
|Grom Mini Burritos
|$4.50
2 small flour tortilla burritos filled with black beans and shredded cheese. Add Chicken, Pork, or Veggies for only $2.
|Spuds
|$2.95
Shwack's signature half moon wedges served with Jalapeno Bacon Ranch on the side to dip.
Brick
216 North El Camino Real, San Clemente
|The Farm Pizza
|$23.00
Salsa Verde, The Ecology Center Vegetables, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic
|Margherita di Bufala
|$21.00
Tomato, Basil, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, EVOO
|Brick Meatballs
|$19.00
House-made Focaccia, Pecorino
Left Coast Brewing Co.
1251 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente
|Del Mar Lager 32oz crowler
|$10.00
DORTMUNDER LAGER
5%
|Big Office
|$12.00
Double IPA
8%
52.2 IBU
|Trestles 12oz bottles
|$10.99
West Coast IPA (6.8%)