Santa Monica cafés you'll love

Punta Cabras
930 broadway, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Taco De Guisado De Res (A La Carte)
|$5.00
braised short rib, onion, cilantro, scallion, tomato, handmade tortilla
|Tofu Taco
|$4.50
tempura-fried tofu, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
|Taco De Camaron (A La Carte)
|$5.50
tempura-fried shrimp, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Earthbar
1447 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Detox Greens
|$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
|Blueberry Bliss
|$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
|Acai Superberry Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Blueys Kitchen
1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Fried egg sandwich
|$13.00
With bacon, avocado, Sriracha aioli, aged Parmesan and tomato.
|Blueys Breakfast
|$14.00
Two eggs, any way, bacon, roast tomato, Tabasco kale and mushrooms and avocado served with sourdough toast.
|The bowl formerly known as
|$14.00
Fried egg, chimichurri dressed cauliflower rice, pistachio dukkah, housemade hummus, cabbage slaw, housemade falafel and kale
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls
1317 7th Street Unit A, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Supergreen Smoothie
|$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
|Blue Moon Smoothie
|$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
|Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)
|$12.95
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey
DONUTS
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
631 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Caramel Latte
|$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
|Saigon Cinnamon Crumb
|$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
|*Apple Fritter
|$5.25
FRIDAY ONLY Served on Fritter Fridays ONLY, our take on a classic, made with plenty of fresh Granny Smith Apples and topped with our house made apple cider glaze. *Made in limited quantities; available while supplies last!
Alfalfa Santa Monica
2309 Main Street, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Ancho Hash Burrito
|$9.50
La Fortaleza flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, manchego and oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol.
Please note: the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed
|Best Coast Salad
|$13.00
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], avocado, organic coachella medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, homemade alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette
|O.G. Cardini Salad
|$13.50
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, sliced almonds, homemade dairy-free caesar dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana
714 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Chocolate Griddle Cakes
|$10.00
TCHO 60.5%
|Banana Griddle Cakes
|$10.00
Toasted Walnuts
(Can be Vegan)
|Blueberry Griddle Cakes
|$10.00
Flax Crumble