Santa Monica cafés you'll love

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Santa Monica

Punta Cabras image

 

Punta Cabras

930 broadway, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco De Guisado De Res (A La Carte)$5.00
braised short rib, onion, cilantro, scallion, tomato, handmade tortilla
Tofu Taco$4.50
tempura-fried tofu, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
Taco De Camaron (A La Carte)$5.50
tempura-fried shrimp, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
More about Punta Cabras
Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Earthbar

1447 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Blueberry Bliss$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
More about Earthbar
Blueys Kitchen image

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried egg sandwich$13.00
With bacon, avocado, Sriracha aioli, aged Parmesan and tomato.
Blueys Breakfast$14.00
Two eggs, any way, bacon, roast tomato, Tabasco kale and mushrooms and avocado served with sourdough toast.
The bowl formerly known as$14.00
Fried egg, chimichurri dressed cauliflower rice, pistachio dukkah, housemade hummus, cabbage slaw, housemade falafel and kale
More about Blueys Kitchen
Backyard Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls

1317 7th Street Unit A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.8 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Supergreen Smoothie$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
Blue Moon Smoothie$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)$12.95
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey
More about Backyard Bowls
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

DONUTS

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

631 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caramel Latte$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
*Apple Fritter$5.25
FRIDAY ONLY Served on Fritter Fridays ONLY, our take on a classic, made with plenty of fresh Granny Smith Apples and topped with our house made apple cider glaze. *Made in limited quantities; available while supplies last!
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Alfalfa Santa Monica image

 

Alfalfa Santa Monica

2309 Main Street, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ancho Hash Burrito$9.50
La Fortaleza flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, manchego and oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol.
Please note: the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed
Best Coast Salad$13.00
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], avocado, organic coachella medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, homemade alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette
O.G. Cardini Salad$13.50
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, sliced almonds, homemade dairy-free caesar dressing
More about Alfalfa Santa Monica
Tartine image

PASTRY

Tartine

1925 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (993 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tartine
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana

714 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Griddle Cakes$10.00
TCHO 60.5%
Banana Griddle Cakes$10.00
Toasted Walnuts
(Can be Vegan)
Blueberry Griddle Cakes$10.00
Flax Crumble
More about Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
Takeout
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Pies

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chopped Salad

Lobsters

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston