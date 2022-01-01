Scottsdale cafés you'll love

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image

 

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale

Mom's Comfort Dip$13.00
Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup
The Living Room Club$16.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
Tuna Melt$16.00
Provolone, Olives, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
Corned Beef Hash$13.00
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
Sip Coffee & Beer House image

 

Sip Coffee & Beer House

3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

Garage Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Latte$3.75
Cold Brew$4.59
Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (2396 reviews)
Ham & Cheese Burro$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
Quick Start Loaded$11.75
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
Border Bowl$13.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden image

 

Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden

8300 E Hayden Rd Ste F104, Scottsdale

Coffee$3.00
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight image

 

Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight

14795 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (874 reviews)
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lone Spur Cafe

15600 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Cheese Omelette$7.99
Sausage Links & Eggs$8.99
