Scottsdale cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Scottsdale
More about The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Mom's Comfort Dip
|$13.00
Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup
|The Living Room Club
|$16.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
|Tuna Melt
|$16.00
Provolone, Olives, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough
More about Over Easy
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Hash
|$13.00
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
|Wolfpack
|$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
More about Sip Coffee & Beer House
Sip Coffee & Beer House
3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Garage Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
|Latte
|$3.75
|Cold Brew
|$4.59
More about Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Burro
|$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
|Quick Start Loaded
|$11.75
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
|Border Bowl
|$13.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
More about Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden
8300 E Hayden Rd Ste F104, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$3.00
More about Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight
14795 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale