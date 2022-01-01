Fish and chips in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve fish and chips
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Traditional Fish + Chips
|$18.00
hand-cut fries, creamy coleslaw, tarter sauce
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$10.00
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Beer Battered Fish, Fries, Tartar Sauce
SEAFOOD • POKE
Manoa Poke Shop
300 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Fish n Dip (with Wonton Chips)
|$8.00
It's BACK! confit ahi, cream cheese, rayu chili oil, scallion, fried garlic, fried shallot, house wonton chip.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
beer-battered local cod, house-cut fries, cherry pepper tartar sauce, red cabbage slaw