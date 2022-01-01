Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Fish + Chips$18.00
hand-cut fries, creamy coleslaw, tarter sauce
More about Orleans
Fish & Chips image

 

The Independent Pub & Restaurant

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Fish & Chips$10.00
Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer Battered Fish, Fries, Tartar Sauce
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Fish n Dip (with Wonton Chips)$8.00
It's BACK! confit ahi, cream cheese, rayu chili oil, scallion, fried garlic, fried shallot, house wonton chip.
More about Manoa Poke Shop
799d435f-259b-4bfe-9496-76fbbcb707be image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$23.00
beer-battered local cod, house-cut fries, cherry pepper tartar sauce, red cabbage slaw
More about Foundry On Elm
Banner pic

 

Thirsty Scholar - Somerville

70 Beacon St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$18.00
NE IPA battered white fish, crisp potatoes, coleslaw, tartar sauce
More about Thirsty Scholar - Somerville

