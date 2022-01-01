Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
with marinara sauce
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Mozzarella Sticks image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
hand cut mozzarella breaded with homemade breadcrumbs, fried, served with tomato sauce
More about Mortadella Head
The Pub image

 

The Pub

682 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
More about The Pub
Pronto at Assembly Row image

 

Pronto at Assembly Row

405 ASSEMBLY ROW, SOMERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
More about Pronto at Assembly Row
Broadway Eatery image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks
The classic side order of melted mozzarella inside delicious breading. Served with marinara, of course!
More about Broadway Eatery
Fried Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Vera's

70 Union Square, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
herbs & parmesan, hearty marinara
More about Vera's

