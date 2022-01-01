Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve french fries

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries w/ Melted Cheese$4.99
French Fries$3.99
More about John The Baker
Brasitas image

 

Brasitas

954 East Main Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.00
More about Brasitas
Item pic

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH FRIES$8.00
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
French Fries image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.75
More about Wedge Inn
French Fries image

 

Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.49
Our Best French Fries -Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
More about Cafe Services
French Fries image

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.25
More about Dartcor
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Towne Parlor Pizza

112 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side French Fries$5.00
More about Towne Parlor Pizza
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side French Fries$3.50
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Quartiere image

 

Quartiere

51 Bank Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
APP - French Fries$8.00
Garlic Aioli, Ketchup
More about Quartiere
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Side French Fries$4.75
More about The Village Table
French Fry Bowl image

 

ROASTED

148 Bedford St., Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fry Bowl$9.95
More about ROASTED
Roxbury Club image

 

Roxbury Club

240 Roxbury Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries- Large$5.75
French Fries- Small$3.75
More about Roxbury Club
T's Pizza image

 

T's Pizza

523 Pacific Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.95
More about T's Pizza

