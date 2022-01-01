Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve brisket

Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Mac & Cheese$27.00
pepper crusted brisket, smoked gouda, house-made bbq
More about Cafe Dufrain
Prime Beef Brisket Burnt Ends image

 

Bird & Bone Tampa

4812 N Dale Mabry HW, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Beef Brisket Burnt Ends$30.00
Served with pickles and garlic toast. Slow smoked over White Oak.
More about Bird & Bone Tampa
Brisket Montaditos image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Montaditos$14.00
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

 

The Brisket Shoppe

3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Beef Brisket (1/2lb)$16.00
USDA Prime Beef Brisket (half pound increments)
The Smokehouse Brisket Burger$14.00
hand pressed 1/2lb prime brisket burger grilled perfectly moist & topped with caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, garlic aoili, Niman Ranch bacon and house pickles on a brioche bun.
"Rocking B" Loaded Brisket Nachos$14.00
Handmade tortilla chips smothered in our smoked brisket queso, chopped brisket, fresh pico, cilantro crema and pickled onions
More about The Brisket Shoppe
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Risotto

Chai Lattes

Tiramisu

Shrimp Tacos

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chicken Fajitas

Turkey Burgers

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston