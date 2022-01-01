Brisket in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve brisket
More about Cafe Dufrain
BBQ
Cafe Dufrain
707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$27.00
pepper crusted brisket, smoked gouda, house-made bbq
More about Bird & Bone Tampa
Bird & Bone Tampa
4812 N Dale Mabry HW, Tampa
|Prime Beef Brisket Burnt Ends
|$30.00
Served with pickles and garlic toast. Slow smoked over White Oak.
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Brisket Montaditos
|$14.00
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
More about The Brisket Shoppe
The Brisket Shoppe
3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa
|Prime Beef Brisket (1/2lb)
|$16.00
USDA Prime Beef Brisket (half pound increments)
|The Smokehouse Brisket Burger
|$14.00
hand pressed 1/2lb prime brisket burger grilled perfectly moist & topped with caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, garlic aoili, Niman Ranch bacon and house pickles on a brioche bun.
|"Rocking B" Loaded Brisket Nachos
|$14.00
Handmade tortilla chips smothered in our smoked brisket queso, chopped brisket, fresh pico, cilantro crema and pickled onions
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)