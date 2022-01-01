Steak tacos in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve steak tacos

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach

Avg 4.2 (3199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1520 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
2 Steak Tacos image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
2 Steak Tacos image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Pitas

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Egg Sandwiches

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston