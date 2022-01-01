Steak tacos in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve steak tacos
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
The Brass Tap
203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Beef 'O' Brady's
4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
