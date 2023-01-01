Chicken noodles in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken noodles
More about Taaza Mart
Taaza Mart
6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa
|Chicken Schezwan Noodles
|$13.99
Indo chinese style chicken noodles cooked in a szechwan sauce
|Chicken Curry Noodles
|$13.99
Indo chinese style stir fried noodles cooked with curry spices and chicken
|Chicken Hakka Noodles
|$13.99
Stir fried indo chinese style noodles with chicken and mix vegetables
More about Bull Market
Bull Market
4807 S. HIMES AVENUE, TAMPA
|Grilled Chicken & Noodle Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken with Roasted Carrots and Broccoli, Caramelized Onions, Yam Noodles and Sesame Soy.
More about Kurry Xpress
BIRYANI
Kurry Xpress
10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa
|Chicken Noodles
|$13.99
Boiled noodles cook with Chicken, Carrot, Capsicum, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper, ketchup and chilli sauce.
|Schezwaan Chicken Noodles
|$15.99
Boiled noodles cook with Chicken, Carrot, Capsicum, medium onion, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper, ketchup, chilli sauce and schezwan sauce.
More about PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa
|Schezwan Chicken Noodles
|$15.99
Boiled noodles cook with Chicken, Eggs, Carrot, Capsicum, medium onion, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper, ketchup, chilli sauce and schezwan sauce.
|Chicken 65 Noodles
|$14.99
|Chicken Noodles
|$13.99
Noodles tossed with Chicken, Eggs, Shredded Carrot, Capsicum, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper and chilli sauce.