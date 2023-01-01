Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Taaza Mart image

 

Taaza Mart

6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Schezwan Noodles$13.99
Indo chinese style chicken noodles cooked in a szechwan sauce
Chicken Curry Noodles$13.99
Indo chinese style stir fried noodles cooked with curry spices and chicken
Chicken Hakka Noodles$13.99
Stir fried indo chinese style noodles with chicken and mix vegetables
More about Taaza Mart
Item pic

 

Bull Market

4807 S. HIMES AVENUE, TAMPA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Noodle Bowl$11.99
Grilled Chicken with Roasted Carrots and Broccoli, Caramelized Onions, Yam Noodles and Sesame Soy.
More about Bull Market
Item pic

BIRYANI

Kurry Xpress

10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodles$13.99
Boiled noodles cook with Chicken, Carrot, Capsicum, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper, ketchup and chilli sauce.
Schezwaan Chicken Noodles$15.99
Boiled noodles cook with Chicken, Carrot, Capsicum, medium onion, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper, ketchup, chilli sauce and schezwan sauce.
More about Kurry Xpress
Item pic

 

PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Schezwan Chicken Noodles$15.99
Boiled noodles cook with Chicken, Eggs, Carrot, Capsicum, medium onion, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper, ketchup, chilli sauce and schezwan sauce.
Chicken 65 Noodles$14.99
Chicken Noodles$13.99
Noodles tossed with Chicken, Eggs, Shredded Carrot, Capsicum, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper and chilli sauce.
More about PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry

14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL$11.00
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry

