Tossed salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve tossed salad
More about McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant
McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant
10706 Countryway Blvd, Tampa
|Tossed Salad
|$9.25
Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Sprinkled with Mixed Cheeses and topped with our fresh Homemade Croutons.
More about Marina's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marina's Pizza & Pasta
12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa
|TOSSED SALAD
|$7.30
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, and mushrooms.