Tossed salad in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve tossed salad

McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant

10706 Countryway Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tossed Salad$9.25
Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Sprinkled with Mixed Cheeses and topped with our fresh Homemade Croutons.
More about McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marina's Pizza & Pasta

12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TOSSED SALAD$7.30
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, and mushrooms.
More about Marina's Pizza & Pasta
FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TOSSED SALAD$8.49
Crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers and mushrooms
More about FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

