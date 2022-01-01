Chili in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chili
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|Sweet N Chili
|$0.69
Buddy Brew Coffee
2020 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Avocado, Chili, Lime
|$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bamboozle Channelside
109 N 12th St Unit 1101, Tampa
|CHILI GARLIC TOFU ROLL
|$4.00
Cucumber, pickled daikon, roasted shallots, and cilantro w/ shallot vinaigrette
Buddy Brew Coffee
3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Avocado, Chili, Lime
|$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
Buddy Brew Coffee
1605 West Snow Ave., Tampa
|Avocado, Chili, Lime
|$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
Buddy Brew Coffee
400 N. Tampa St. Suite 110, Tampa
|Avocado, Chili, Lime
|$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
Buddy Brew Coffee
1910 N. Ola Ave., in the Heights Public Market, Tampa
|Avocado, Chili, Lime
|$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
PhillyPhlava
13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste E, Tampa
|CHILI CHEESE DOG
|$6.95
1/4lb ALL BEEF
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$7.25
HOMEMADE CHORIZO CHILI & CHEEZ WHIZ
|CHILI CHEZ BURGER HOAGIE
|$11.25
DRESS YOUR OWN
Taaza Mart
6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa
|Chili Paneer
|$11.99
Paneer (indian cottage cheese) stir fried in sweet tangy glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy
|Chili Chichen
|$13.99
Chicken sauteed with spices, chilies & herbs, served dry or gravy
|Schezwan Chili Paneer
|$11.99
Paneer (indian cottage cheese) stir fried in sweet tangy schezwan glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|SIDE CHILI CON C
|$3.25
Half Moon Seafood Company
11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Sweet Chili Cod Sandwich
|$13.00
Wild-caught, Alaskan cod. Cooked your way, dressed with house sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a buttered brioche bun.
BIRYANI
Kurry Xpress
10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa
|Chili Paneer
|$9.99
Paneer Sautéed with Chili style. Best Seller of PNC
|Chili Chicken
|$9.99
Marinated Chili chicken cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.
Pastries and Chaat
1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa
|Chili Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Chilli Chicken in a mildly spiced up sauce.
|Chili Baby Corn
|$11.99
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.
|Chili Gobi
|$11.99
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cry Baby Cafe
710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|House-Made Chili
|$5.00
Butter Burgers
777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa
|Beef Chili
|$5.95
Garnished with Shredded Monterey Jack, Cheddar Cheese
|Philly-Chili Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.95
Shaved Roast Beef, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Jalapeño Peppers, White American Cheese, Beef Chili, Hoagie Roll.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Daily Eats
901 South Howard Ave, Tampa
|CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$6.00
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$6.00
|DE VEGGIE CHILI
|$4.00