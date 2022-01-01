Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve chili

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet N Chili$0.69
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

2020 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Bamboozle Channelside image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bamboozle Channelside

109 N 12th St Unit 1101, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (837 reviews)
Takeout
CHILI GARLIC TOFU ROLL$4.00
Cucumber, pickled daikon, roasted shallots, and cilantro w/ shallot vinaigrette
CHILI GARLIC TOFU ROLL$4.00
Cucumber, pickled daikon, roasted shallots, and cilantro w/ shallot vinaigrette
More about Bamboozle Channelside
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Item pic

 

Ichicoro

5229 N Florida Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chili Oil$1.00
More about Ichicoro
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

1605 West Snow Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

400 N. Tampa St. Suite 110, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

1910 N. Ola Ave., in the Heights Public Market, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Consumer pic

 

PhillyPhlava

13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste E, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE DOG$6.95
1/4lb ALL BEEF
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$7.25
HOMEMADE CHORIZO CHILI & CHEEZ WHIZ
CHILI CHEZ BURGER HOAGIE$11.25
DRESS YOUR OWN
More about PhillyPhlava
Taaza Mart image

 

Taaza Mart

6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Paneer$11.99
Paneer (indian cottage cheese) stir fried in sweet tangy glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy
Chili Chichen$13.99
Chicken sauteed with spices, chilies & herbs, served dry or gravy
Schezwan Chili Paneer$11.99
Paneer (indian cottage cheese) stir fried in sweet tangy schezwan glaze, capsicum and onion, served dry or gravy
More about Taaza Mart
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE CHILI CON C$3.25
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Half Moon Seafood Company image

 

Half Moon Seafood Company

11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Cod Sandwich$13.00
Wild-caught, Alaskan cod. Cooked your way, dressed with house sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a buttered brioche bun.
More about Half Moon Seafood Company
Item pic

BIRYANI

Kurry Xpress

10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Paneer$9.99
Paneer Sautéed with Chili style. Best Seller of PNC
Chili Chicken$9.99
Marinated Chili chicken cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.
More about Kurry Xpress
Item pic

 

Pastries and Chaat

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Chicken Pizza$9.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Chilli Chicken in a mildly spiced up sauce.
Chili Baby Corn$11.99
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.
Chili Gobi$11.99
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.
More about Pastries and Chaat
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
House-Made Chili$5.00
More about Cry Baby Cafe
Item pic

 

Butter Burgers

777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Chili$5.95
Garnished with Shredded Monterey Jack, Cheddar Cheese
Philly-Chili Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.95
Shaved Roast Beef, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Jalapeño Peppers, White American Cheese, Beef Chili, Hoagie Roll.
More about Butter Burgers
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daily Eats

901 South Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4 (2251 reviews)
Takeout
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$6.00
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$6.00
DE VEGGIE CHILI$4.00
More about Daily Eats
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

13164 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (1140 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

