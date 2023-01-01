Tortilla soup in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|TORTILLA SOUP BOWL
|$9.99
Chicken broth base with rice, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla chips and melted jack cheese.
Urban Cantina - Downtown Tampa
200 E Madison St, Tampa
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$6.00
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla strips... A cantina favorite!
Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Ck Tortilla Soup
|$6.50
A creamy broth with chunks of tender chicken breast, tomato, onion, cilantro and corn tortilla