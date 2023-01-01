Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
TORTILLA SOUP BOWL$9.99
Chicken broth base with rice, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla chips and melted jack cheese.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Urban Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Urban Cantina - Downtown Tampa

200 E Madison St, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (2024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TORTILLA SOUP$6.00
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla strips... A cantina favorite!
More about Urban Cantina - Downtown Tampa
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ck Tortilla Soup$6.50
A creamy broth with chunks of tender chicken breast, tomato, onion, cilantro and corn tortilla
More about Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas
Consumer pic

 

Besito Mexican - Mexican

205 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$9.95
More about Besito Mexican - Mexican

