Mac and cheese in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve mac and cheese
BBQ
Dharma Southern Kitchen
1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
|DFC BOWL TRADITIONAL MAC-N-CHEESE
|$15.00
Our dharma fried chick’n served over garlic-rosemary mashed taters with cashew cheese sauce, sweet corn, served with traditional mac ’n cheese, crispy fried onions, & bread-n-butter pickles
|DFC BOWL GARLIC MAC-N-CHEESE
|$15.00
Our dharma fried chick’n served over garlic-rosemary mashed taters with cashew cheese sauce, sweet corn, served with garlic mac ’n cheese, crispy fried onions, & bread-n-butter pickles
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering
8904 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Macaroni Pie (Mac & Cheese)
|$4.00
Bird & Bone Tampa
4812 N Dale Mabry HW, Tampa
|Smoked Mac & Cheese, Cheddar & Monterey Jack
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
King of the Coop
6607 N, Tampa
|MAC N CHEESE
Beer cheese Mac N Cheese with optional Crunchies on top (crispy jalapeño and crispy onions)
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.50
King of the Coop- SOHO
500 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|MAC N CHEESE
Beer cheese Mac N Cheese with optional Crunchies on top (crispy jalapeño and crispy onions)