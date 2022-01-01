Antipasto salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve antipasto salad
NY NY Pizza
11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps
|Antipasto Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, ham, salami, and provolone cheese
New York New York Ybor City-
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|Antipasto Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, ham, salami, and provolone cheese
NY NY Pizza
10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
|Antipasto Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, ham, salami, and provolone cheese
FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa
|ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$10.49
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, ham, provolone, black olives and salami
NY NY Pizza
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa
|Antipasto Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, ham, salami, and provolone cheese