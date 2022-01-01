Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Salad

Tampa restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Metz Culinary Management image

 

Metz Culinary Management - HCC Brandon

10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$8.59
chopped romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar dressing, and grilled chicken.
More about Metz Culinary Management - HCC Brandon
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN$14.95
Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.
GARDEN SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN$13.95
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.
SIGNATURE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN$13.95
A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, grilled chicken breast, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fry Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$9.59
grilled chicken breast, romaine & kale mix with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, crispy sweet potato fries & goat cheese. Served with cilantro-avocado ranch dressing.
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
Restaurant banner

 

Belmar Saloon 2 - 3501 S Manhatten Ave

3501 S Manhatten Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$12.00
More about Belmar Saloon 2 - 3501 S Manhatten Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Jerk Chicken

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Collard Greens

Nachos

Steak Frites

Chicken Salad

Wedge Salad

Buffalo Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (570 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston