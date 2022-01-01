Grilled chicken salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Metz Culinary Management - HCC Brandon
10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa
|Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$8.59
chopped romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar dressing, and grilled chicken.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|SPINACH SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
|$14.95
Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.
|GARDEN SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
|$13.95
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.
|SIGNATURE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
|$13.95
A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, grilled chicken breast, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Sweet Potato Fry Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$9.59
grilled chicken breast, romaine & kale mix with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, crispy sweet potato fries & goat cheese. Served with cilantro-avocado ranch dressing.