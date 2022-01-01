Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve waffles

Shuffles: Board Game Cafe image

 

Shuffles: Board Game Cafe

207 E Archer St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$14.49
Crispy chicken on savory cheddar & sage waffles, maple mustard, and smoked bacon.
More about Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
Kitchen 66 Food Truck image

 

Kitchen 66 Food Truck

1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Create your own (Chicken) and Waffles
More about Kitchen 66 Food Truck
Open Container Bar image

 

Open Container Bar

1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries
More about Open Container Bar
Waffle That! image

 

Waffle That!

5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffles & Gravy$9.99
Waffles covered in gravy with eggs & your choice of bacon or sausage
Cookie Butter Waffle$9.99
Waffle topped with your choice of two fruits & whipped cream
Loaded Breakfast Waffle$9.95
Waffles topped with eggs, cheese, & your choice of bacon or sausage
More about Waffle That!
Big Dipper Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Big Dipper Creamery

1124 south Lewis Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.9 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Wedge$0.25
One crispy sweet classic waffle wedge
Waffle Cone$1.00
A fresh rolled waffle cone on the side
More about Big Dipper Creamery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Voodoo Chicken & Waffles$18.00
A golden Belgian waffle topped with Nola’s famous Voodoo sauce and Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab mornay sauce
Belgian Waffle$6.00
Our Traditional golden brown Belgian waffle, topped with real whipped butter
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
The Local Bison image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bison

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$6.00
More about The Local Bison
Chicken and Waffles A La Carte image

 

Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe

1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Fried Cauliflower and Waffles$12.00
Deep fried cauliflower florettes with buttermilk waffles. Served with honey siracha and praline sauce.
Chicken and Waffles A La Carte$10.00
Chicken and Waffles$12.00
Served with collard greens and macaroni and cheese
More about Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe

