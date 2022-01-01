Waffles in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve waffles
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
207 E Archer St, Tulsa
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.49
Crispy chicken on savory cheddar & sage waffles, maple mustard, and smoked bacon.
Kitchen 66 Food Truck
1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Create your own (Chicken) and Waffles
Waffle That!
5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
|Waffles & Gravy
|$9.99
Waffles covered in gravy with eggs & your choice of bacon or sausage
|Cookie Butter Waffle
|$9.99
Waffle topped with your choice of two fruits & whipped cream
|Loaded Breakfast Waffle
|$9.95
Waffles topped with eggs, cheese, & your choice of bacon or sausage
ICE CREAM
Big Dipper Creamery
1124 south Lewis Ave, Tulsa
|Waffle Wedge
|$0.25
One crispy sweet classic waffle wedge
|Waffle Cone
|$1.00
A fresh rolled waffle cone on the side
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Voodoo Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
A golden Belgian waffle topped with Nola’s famous Voodoo sauce and Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab mornay sauce
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.00
Our Traditional golden brown Belgian waffle, topped with real whipped butter
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Local Bison
522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa
|Waffle Fries
|$6.00
Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe
1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa
|Fried Cauliflower and Waffles
|$12.00
Deep fried cauliflower florettes with buttermilk waffles. Served with honey siracha and praline sauce.
|Chicken and Waffles A La Carte
|$10.00
|Chicken and Waffles
|$12.00
Served with collard greens and macaroni and cheese