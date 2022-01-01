Chicken sandwiches in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Herb Roasted Chicken with a Basil Pesto Aioli, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and arugula
|Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.89
House Mixed Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Toasted Bread.
Craft Food Halls
200 Smith Street, Waltham
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Sweet Chipotle Crust / Sous Vide Southwest Chicken / Havarti / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Chipotle Aioli / Thick Cut Brioche
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Southwest Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and chipotle ranch dressing on toasted brioche roll
900 Winter Street - Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$3.25
Char Grilled Chicken. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Bulkie Roll. Cheese