Chicken sandwiches in Waltham

Pesto Chicken Sandwich image

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Herb Roasted Chicken with a Basil Pesto Aioli, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and arugula
Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.89
House Mixed Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Toasted Bread.
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich image

 

Craft Food Halls

200 Smith Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Sweet Chipotle Crust / Sous Vide Southwest Chicken / Havarti / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Chipotle Aioli / Thick Cut Brioche
More about Craft Food Halls
Copper House Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southwest Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and chipotle ranch dressing on toasted brioche roll
More about Copper House Tavern
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich image

 

900 Winter Street - Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$3.25
Char Grilled Chicken. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Bulkie Roll. Cheese
More about 900 Winter Street - Cafe Services
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham

200 5th Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
Seasoned Chicken Salad / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Potato Bun
More about Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham

