Mac and cheese in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
112 Harding St., Worcester
|Build Your Own Mac and Cheese
|$8.95
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
229 Grove Street, Worcester
|Truffle Mac And Cheese
|$15.00
Cavatappi pasta mixed with a five cheese blend and truffle oil. Topped with panko bread crumbs.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grill on the Hill
1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester
|Chef’s 4 Cheese Mac N Cheese
|$16.00
HOT DOGS
George's Coney Island
158 Southbridge St, Worcester
|Mac & Cheese 8 oz
|$4.00
Homemade and cheesy goodness.
Off The Rails Worcester
90 Commercial St, Worcester
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
cavatappi pasta, mac sauce, pulled pork