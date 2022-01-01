Chicken salad in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Chicken Salad
|$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion on pita bread
More about The Sweet Spot
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Crispy Buffalo chicken, romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, red onion, carrot and tomato served with bleu cheese dressing
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Lettuce greens, sliced chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, diced avocado, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and fried goat cheese. Served with our housemate grilled pineapple jalapeño vinaigrette.
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Cobb Salad W/ Chicken
|$12.99
|Chris' House Salad With Chicken
|$11.99
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Chicken Salad Hoagie
|$7.50
Housemade chicken salad on a hoagie roll
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Sophia's Chicken Salad
|$14.50
|Chicken Arugula N' Beet Salad
|$15.50
|HALF TRAY Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$60.00
More about Mo’s Eatery
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Asian Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips with crunchy Chow Mein noodles served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with fat-free toasted sesame dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Buffalo chicken with roasted red peppers & pepper jack cheese served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with our chunky blue cheese dressing.
More about Foundation Tavern
Foundation Tavern
1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.00
mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce, tossed with a house made chipotle ranch dressing, topped with roasted corn, black beans, green peppers, tomatoes, and topped with a grilled chicken breast and fried tortilla strips.