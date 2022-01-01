Chicken salad in Allentown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Allentown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion on pita bread
More about Wafa's Kitchen
The Sweet Spot image

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Crispy Buffalo chicken, romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, red onion, carrot and tomato served with bleu cheese dressing
More about The Sweet Spot
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Lettuce greens, sliced chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, diced avocado, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and fried goat cheese. Served with our housemate grilled pineapple jalapeño vinaigrette.
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad W/ Chicken$12.99
Chris' House Salad With Chicken$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap image

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Hoagie$7.50
Housemade chicken salad on a hoagie roll
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.95
Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sophia's Chicken Salad$14.50
Chicken Arugula N' Beet Salad$15.50
HALF TRAY Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$60.00
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips with crunchy Chow Mein noodles served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with fat-free toasted sesame dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Buffalo chicken with roasted red peppers & pepper jack cheese served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with our chunky blue cheese dressing.
More about Mo’s Eatery
Foundation Tavern image

 

Foundation Tavern

1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce, tossed with a house made chipotle ranch dressing, topped with roasted corn, black beans, green peppers, tomatoes, and topped with a grilled chicken breast and fried tortilla strips.
More about Foundation Tavern

