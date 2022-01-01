Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve salmon

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLACKENED SALMON WRAP$15.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Salmon & Broccoli/ rice$17.99
Dill Salmon & Asparagus$18.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
The Shelby image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Soy Glazed Salmon Benedict$15.95
two poached eggs, mixed greens, hollandaise, brioche
Pan Seared Salmon$27.50
ratatouille, saluted broccolini, lemon crema
More about The Shelby
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$25.00
Palermo Salmon$29.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$16.00
fried rice, baby bok choy, red cabbage slaw, black garlic molasses
King Salmon$32.00
fried rice, baby bok choy, red cabbage slaw, black garlic molasses glaze
More about Grille 3501
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pacific Salmon Salad$20.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scottish Salmon$30.00
choice of:
• pepper, xo broth, sweet corn, roasted tomato, scallion, jasmine rice GF
• roasted zucchini, water chestnuts, mustard greens, cilantro house green curry, jasmine rice GF
add Chinese pork sausage +4 add lump crab meat +4
(xo broth prep shown)
Salmon Bacon BLT Club$15.00
seared salmon fillet, house cured bacon, green goddess mayo, LTO, brioche bun
More about Notch
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon Salad$10.49
A grilled wild alaskan salmon filet with capers, served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions with balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon Filet$10.49
A grilled wild alaskan salmon filet served with steamed stir fry vegetables and coleslaw.
Cajun Salmon Sliders 🍣$9.99
Two grilled salmon burgers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & cajun mayo on burger buns, Served with Crispy Fries.
More about Mo’s Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Chuchee$25.00
Pan seared salmon over vegetable topped with Chuchee sauce, bell pepper & kaffir lime leaves.
Emerald Salmon$25.00
Pan seared salmon with green peas, carrot, bell pepper, basil with green curry sauce & topped with avocado.
Salmon Kangkua$25.00
Pan seared Tuna Steak or Salmon over vegetable topped with Kangkua curry sauce.
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant

