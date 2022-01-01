Salmon in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve salmon
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|BLACKENED SALMON WRAP
|$15.00
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Bourbon Salmon & Broccoli/ rice
|$17.99
|Dill Salmon & Asparagus
|$18.99
More about The Shelby
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Soy Glazed Salmon Benedict
|$15.95
two poached eggs, mixed greens, hollandaise, brioche
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$27.50
ratatouille, saluted broccolini, lemon crema
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.00
|Palermo Salmon
|$29.00
More about Grille 3501
Grille 3501
3501 Broadway, Allentown
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$16.00
fried rice, baby bok choy, red cabbage slaw, black garlic molasses
|King Salmon
|$32.00
fried rice, baby bok choy, red cabbage slaw, black garlic molasses glaze
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Pacific Salmon Salad
|$20.50
More about Notch
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Scottish Salmon
|$30.00
choice of:
• pepper, xo broth, sweet corn, roasted tomato, scallion, jasmine rice GF
• roasted zucchini, water chestnuts, mustard greens, cilantro house green curry, jasmine rice GF
add Chinese pork sausage +4 add lump crab meat +4
(xo broth prep shown)
|Salmon Bacon BLT Club
|$15.00
seared salmon fillet, house cured bacon, green goddess mayo, LTO, brioche bun
More about Mo’s Eatery
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon Salad
|$10.49
A grilled wild alaskan salmon filet with capers, served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon Filet
|$10.49
A grilled wild alaskan salmon filet served with steamed stir fry vegetables and coleslaw.
|Cajun Salmon Sliders 🍣
|$9.99
Two grilled salmon burgers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & cajun mayo on burger buns, Served with Crispy Fries.
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant
Thai Avenue Restaurant
4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown
|Salmon Chuchee
|$25.00
Pan seared salmon over vegetable topped with Chuchee sauce, bell pepper & kaffir lime leaves.
|Emerald Salmon
|$25.00
Pan seared salmon with green peas, carrot, bell pepper, basil with green curry sauce & topped with avocado.
|Salmon Kangkua
|$25.00
Pan seared Tuna Steak or Salmon over vegetable topped with Kangkua curry sauce.