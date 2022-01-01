Spinach and artichoke dip in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$8.00
Creamy, delicious dip; comes with tortilla chips. Allergens: Nuts (cashew)
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
|$14.00
Homemade spinach & artichoke dip served with tri-color tortilla chips.
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|14" Large Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$32.55
Spinach Artichoke dip base. Topped with diced tomato bruchetta & Mozzarella cheese.
|12" Medium Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$27.75
Spinach Artichoke dip base. Topped with diced tomato bruchetta & Mozzarella cheese.
|10" Small Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$22.95
Spinach Artichoke dip base. Topped with diced tomato bruchetta & Mozzarella cheese.
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
Homemade spinach artichoke dip served with tortilla chips fried in-house