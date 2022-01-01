Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.00
Creamy, delicious dip; comes with tortilla chips. Allergens: Nuts (cashew)
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
The Original Cottage Inn image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$14.00
Homemade spinach & artichoke dip served with tri-color tortilla chips.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Large Spinach Artichoke Dip$32.55
Spinach Artichoke dip base. Topped with diced tomato bruchetta & Mozzarella cheese.
12" Medium Spinach Artichoke Dip$27.75
Spinach Artichoke dip base. Topped with diced tomato bruchetta & Mozzarella cheese.
10" Small Spinach Artichoke Dip$22.95
Spinach Artichoke dip base. Topped with diced tomato bruchetta & Mozzarella cheese.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Good Time Charley's image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Homemade spinach artichoke dip served with tortilla chips fried in-house
More about Good Time Charley's
Item pic

 

Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.95
with warm tortilla chips
More about Carson's American Bistro

