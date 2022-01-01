Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve clam chowder

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

4017 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Small New England Clam Chowder$5.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$7.00
More about Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls
The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Traditional chowder with fresh clams, bacon, potatoes and onions. Served with oyster crackers.
More about The Freshman
Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com

2815 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

New England Clam Chowder$15.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
More about Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com

