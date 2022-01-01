Clam chowder in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve clam chowder
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls
4017 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Small New England Clam Chowder
|$5.00
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$7.00
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|New England Clam Chowder
|$7.00
Traditional chowder with fresh clams, bacon, potatoes and onions. Served with oyster crackers.
2815 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington
|New England Clam Chowder
|$15.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons