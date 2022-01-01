Cobb salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Palette 22
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|P22 Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, roasted corn, crispy bacon, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing (dressing served on the side). Gluten Free
More about Cowboy Cafe
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken / Tomatoes / Cucumbers / Baker's bacon / Red onions / Egg / Avocado / Blue cheese / Champagne vinaigrette
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Natural Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Natural Cafe
850 N Randolph St, Arlington
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, boiled egg, kalamata olive, feta cheese, and grilled chicken.
|Harvest Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, spinach, apple, walnut, feta cheese, and grilled chicken.
More about Good Stuff Eatery
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Eatery
2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Pasture Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Our signature organic blend of seasonal greens, applewood bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, teardrop tomatoes, and a buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Cobb Salad
|$23.99
Crisp lettuce mixture topped with diced chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg finished with garlic herb croutons.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
