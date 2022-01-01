Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve cobb salad

Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
P22 Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, roasted corn, crispy bacon, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing (dressing served on the side). Gluten Free
More about Palette 22
Cowboy Cafe image

 

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Zac$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
The Duke$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Cowboy Cafe
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken / Tomatoes / Cucumbers / Baker's bacon / Red onions / Egg / Avocado / Blue cheese / Champagne vinaigrette
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Natural Cafe

850 N Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (119 reviews)
Cobb Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, boiled egg, kalamata olive, feta cheese, and grilled chicken.
Harvest Cobb Salad$10.00
Lettuce, spinach, apple, walnut, feta cheese, and grilled chicken.
More about Natural Cafe
consumer pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Stuff Eatery

2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (2372 reviews)
Pasture Chicken Cobb Salad$13.95
Our signature organic blend of seasonal greens, applewood bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, teardrop tomatoes, and a buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Good Stuff Eatery
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Cobb Salad$23.99
Crisp lettuce mixture topped with diced chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg finished with garlic herb croutons.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Cobb Salad$23.99
Crisp lettuce mixture topped with diced chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg finished with garlic herb croutons.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Cobb Salad$13.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House

