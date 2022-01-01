Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve ravioli

Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BISTRO SALAD$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
TRADITIONAL CAESAR$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
More about Mele Bistro
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Napoli Salumeria image

PIZZA

Napoli Salumeria

1301 s joyce st, arlington

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ravioli Burrata Al Pesto$16.00
Homemade ravioli filled with spinach, cheese, yellow tomato sauce, burrata cheese
More about Napoli Salumeria
Sfoglina image

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
More about Sfoglina
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Wild Mushroom Ravioli$26.00
marsala cream sauce, roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, parmesan crisp
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Lobster Ravioli$17.99
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat in a princess creamy pink sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Baked Cheese Ravioli$16.95
Cheese ravioli baked in tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.
More about La Bettola Italiano
Fried Ravioli image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Bozzelli's

2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1268 reviews)
Delivery
Fried Ravioli$6.00
More about Bozzelli's
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Ravioli$19.99
Kid's Ravioli$9.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House

