Ravioli in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
More about Mele Bistro
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
More about Green Pig Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
More about Napoli Salumeria
PIZZA
Napoli Salumeria
1301 s joyce st, arlington
|Ravioli Burrata Al Pesto
|$16.00
Homemade ravioli filled with spinach, cheese, yellow tomato sauce, burrata cheese
More about Sfoglina
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Braised Beef Agnolotti
|$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
|Radiatore Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
|Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra
|$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Wild Mushroom Ravioli
|$26.00
marsala cream sauce, roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, parmesan crisp
More about La Bettola Italiano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Lobster Ravioli
|$17.99
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat in a princess creamy pink sauce. Served with garlic bread.
|Baked Cheese Ravioli
|$16.95
Cheese ravioli baked in tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.
More about Bozzelli's
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Bozzelli's
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Fried Ravioli
|$6.00