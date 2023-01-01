Maki in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arlington restaurants that serve maki
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
No reviews yet
Ume Shisho Maki
$5.00
Pickled Plum, cucumber
Salmon Maki
$6.00
Yellowtail Maki
$6.00
Boru Ramen
2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington
No reviews yet
Inari Maki
$5.00
Cucumber Avocado Maki
$6.00
