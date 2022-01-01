Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Basic Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Plant Based Burger$9.99
Plant based burger made of peas, rice, and mung bean. Grilled and served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. Go bunless and no sauce for a gluten free Vegan option
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$6.25
Your choice of Traditional New York Bagel with 2 fried eggs, sausage, and American cheese
Basic Hamburger$8.29
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Basic Burger
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Cowboy Cafe image

 

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Zac$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
The Duke$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Cowboy Cafe
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Royal Smoked Burger$15.95
Bare Naked Burger$11.95
Au Poivre Burger$13.95
More about Burger District
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Premium Shake$5.49
Regular Shakes$5.49
Cheese Burger$7.14
More about All About Burger
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Turkey Burger with Cheese$8.59
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Turkey Burger$14.50
Md maple lawn farms turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, habanero aioli, brioche bun, and sweet potato fries.
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
consumer pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Stuff Eatery

2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (2372 reviews)
Free Range Turkey Burger$9.95
Chunky avocado, muenster cheese, ruby tomato, and lettuce on a Pennsylvania Dutch whole wheat bun. All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well unless otherwise specified.
More about Good Stuff Eatery
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Turkey Burger with Cheese$8.59
More about Bob & Edith's Diner

