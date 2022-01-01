Turkey burgers in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve turkey burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Beyond Plant Based Burger
|$9.99
Plant based burger made of peas, rice, and mung bean. Grilled and served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. Go bunless and no sauce for a gluten free Vegan option
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
|$6.25
Your choice of Traditional New York Bagel with 2 fried eggs, sausage, and American cheese
|Basic Hamburger
|$8.29
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Royal Smoked Burger
|$15.95
|Bare Naked Burger
|$11.95
|Au Poivre Burger
|$13.95
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
|Premium Shake
|$5.49
|Regular Shakes
|$5.49
|Cheese Burger
|$7.14
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Turkey Burger with Cheese
|$8.59
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
Md maple lawn farms turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, habanero aioli, brioche bun, and sweet potato fries.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Eatery
2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Free Range Turkey Burger
|$9.95
Chunky avocado, muenster cheese, ruby tomato, and lettuce on a Pennsylvania Dutch whole wheat bun. All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well unless otherwise specified.