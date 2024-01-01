Chicken pitas in Arlington
Zazzy
1025 North Fillmore Street, Arlington
|Chicken Pita
|$12.50
A beloved street food from Beirut, consisting of tender chicken breast, roasted potato with creamy garlic paste, ketchup and tangy pickles.
Tatte Bakery - Clarendon (Virginia)
2805 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Pita
|$11.85
Roasted chicken breast with a chopped salad of tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and parsley, finished with baby lettuce and green herb dressing in a pita.(500 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy)
|Chicken Pita
|$11.85
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, baby lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. (480 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)