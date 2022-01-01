Belgian waffles in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve belgian waffles
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|Belgian waffle & Chicken
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Belgian Waffle W/ Bacon
|$10.95
Served with Butter & Syrup
|Belgian Waffle W/ Fresh Strawberries
|$10.95
Served with Butter & Syrup
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.