Sausage rolls in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve sausage rolls
More about Anh's Kitchen
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
|Pork Sausage Spring Roll
|$8.50
Rice paper mixed greens, mint, cilantro and served with house sauce
More about Plant Based Pizza - Barnett - 730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A
Plant Based Pizza - Barnett - 730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A
730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A, ATLANTA
|Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza Roll
|$15.00
(NO MODIFICATIONS)
(PEPPERONI CONTAINS GLUTEN)
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni & Sausage Made Into A Long Stuffed Spelt Roll. (GARLIC OIL ON ROLL & SPRINKLED WITH PARM CHEESE).
Comes W/ 1 Side Of Marinara Sauce