Omelettes in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve omelettes
The Little Farmhouse Cafe
3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta
|Omelette
|$13.00
Southern Queenz
1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta
|Protein & Grits
|$27.00
fried catfish, shrimp,or salmon | boursin cheese grits | peppers & onions | garlic butter wine sauce
|Southern Crown
|$27.00
Southern fried chicken | collards | mac + cheese | yams | cornbread | picante sauce
|Kirkwood Chicken & Waffles
|$23.00
fried chicken wings | assorted berries | house syrup | powder sugar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Philly Cheese Omelette
|$11.95
Tender Slices of Beef, Green Peppers & Onions with melted Cheese, served with Home Fries or Grits
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$7.49
Three fluffy eggs and your first ingredient included. Add ingredients for $ .99 each.
Served with a flakey buttermilk biscuit.