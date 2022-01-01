Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve tarts

Under the Cork Tree image

 

Under the Cork Tree

5600 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dark Chocholate Tarte$10.00
More about Under the Cork Tree
Juniper Cafe image

 

Juniper Cafe

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Portugese Egg Tart$4.00
**Only Available between the hours of 8am and 11am**
More about Juniper Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Crab Rolls

Chicken Satay

Ceviche

Home Fries

Wontons

Rangoon

Chips And Salsa

Steak Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston