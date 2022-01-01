Chili in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chili
More about Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas
Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas
3749 COLLEGE STREET, COLLEGE PARK
|Sweet Chili Wings
|$12.00
More about Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
YAKITORI • SOUPS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.
|Edamame
|$5.00
Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.
|Yasai
|$13.00
Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.
More about Plant Based Pizza and More
Plant Based Pizza and More
8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga
|Vegan Deluxe Pizza
|$21.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.
|Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza
|$23.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)
More about Plant Based Pizza - Barnett
Plant Based Pizza - Barnett
730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A, ATLANTA
|Chili Cheese Fry
|$8.00