Steak burgers in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve steak burgers
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Southwest Steak Burger
|$22.00
Beyond burger, cheese, portobello steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato,pickle, chimichurri.
|Southwest Steak Burger
|$17.00
Beyond burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, grilled onion, portobello steak, creole cheese sauce, and chimmichurri.
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Turkey Burger and Steak Fries
|$16.50
Grilled turkey patty with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar or swiss cheese. Served with steak fries.
|GE's Cheese Burger and Steak Fries
|$15.50
Grilled beef patty with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar, or swiss cheese. Served with steak fries.