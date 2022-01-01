Chicken fried steaks in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Steak or Chicken Salad
|$8.99
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|STEAK, SHRIMP AND CHICKEN
|$40.00
All entrées are served with House Soup • House Salad with Ginger dressing • Appetizer Shrimp • Grilled Vegetables • Garlic Noodles • Steamed Rice.
|STEAK AND CHICKEN
|$32.00
All entrées are served with House Soup • House Salad with Ginger dressing • Appetizer Shrimp • Grilled Vegetables • Garlic Noodles • Steamed Rice.
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen - 3205 Cumberland Blvd SE
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Chicken Caesar Wrap and Steak Fries
|$14.25
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
|Chicken Sandwich and Steak Fries
|$15.50
Grilled or fried chicken breast with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar or swiss cheese. Served with steak fries.