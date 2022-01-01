Fajitas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Tacos & Tequilas
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|T&T Fajita Nachos/ Shrimp
|$14.50
|Texas Fajita
|$24.00
|Carnitas Fajita
|$15.50
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Texas Fajita
|$24.00
|Carnitas Fajita
|$15.50
|Veggie Fajita
|$14.00
More about No Mas! Cantina
SALADS
No Mas! Cantina
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta
|Lunch Fajitas
|$14.00
|Fajita Arrachera Omelette
|$13.00
3 eggs, fajita chicken or steak, onions, green bell peppers, Mexican cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole.
|Fajitas Arracheras
|$20.00
Sizzling fajitas served with fresh flour tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Fajita Bowl
|$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|Fajita Bowl
|$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
|Fajita Bowl
|$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
|Fajita Bowl
|$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|Fajita Bowl
|$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Fajita Bowl
|$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice