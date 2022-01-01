Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
T&T Fajita Nachos/ Shrimp$14.50
Texas Fajita$24.00
Carnitas Fajita$15.50
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Texas Fajita$24.00
Carnitas Fajita$15.50
Veggie Fajita$14.00
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Item pic

SALADS

No Mas! Cantina

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Fajitas$14.00
Fajita Arrachera Omelette$13.00
3 eggs, fajita chicken or steak, onions, green bell peppers, Mexican cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole.
Fajitas Arracheras$20.00
Sizzling fajitas served with fresh flour tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about No Mas! Cantina
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Bowl$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Hudson Grille - Downtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Downtown

120 Marietta Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Bowl$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
Fajita Bowl$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
Fajita Bowl$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
Hudson Grille - Midtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Bowl$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points image

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Bowl$11.95
fajita chicken, marinated green peppers and caramelized onions, black beans, fresh avocado, cilantro, jasmine rice
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Oy! Cumberland image

 

Oy! Cumberland

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$12.99
Regular
More about Oy! Cumberland

