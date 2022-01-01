Crispy chicken in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree$13.50
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
More about Fresh to Order
Crispy Chicken Sliders image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol

385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta

Avg 5 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Manchego Sliders$9.50
Spanish-style grass-fed ground beef, kings hawaiian, manchego, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli.
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Chunky, twice-fried potatoes, bravas sauce, garlic aioli.
Churros$6.00
Fried crispy and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate dipping sauce.
More about Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
Item pic

 

El Super Pan @ The Battery

455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken$16.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup
More about El Super Pan @ The Battery
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Fresh to Order

1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (5116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree$13.50
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
More about Fresh to Order
EMMY SQUARED image

 

EMMY SQUARED

1009 MARIETTA STREET NW, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vodka Pizza$14.98
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino
Caesar Salad$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
Classic$14.98
red sauce, mozzarella
More about EMMY SQUARED
EMMY SQUARED image

 

EMMY SQUARED

475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Italian$13.91
baby kale, olive, marinated artichoke, peppadew peppers, sunflower seeds, champagne vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
Good Paulie$19.26
caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda
More about EMMY SQUARED

