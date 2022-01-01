Crispy chicken in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree
|$13.50
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta
|Manchego Sliders
|$9.50
Spanish-style grass-fed ground beef, kings hawaiian, manchego, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli.
|Patatas Bravas
|$8.00
Chunky, twice-fried potatoes, bravas sauce, garlic aioli.
|Churros
|$6.00
Fried crispy and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate dipping sauce.
El Super Pan @ The Battery
455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta
|Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Fresh to Order
1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
|Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree
|$13.50
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
EMMY SQUARED
1009 MARIETTA STREET NW, ATLANTA
|Vodka Pizza
|$14.98
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino
|Caesar Salad
|$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
|Classic
|$14.98
red sauce, mozzarella
EMMY SQUARED
475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, ATLANTA
|Kale Italian
|$13.91
baby kale, olive, marinated artichoke, peppadew peppers, sunflower seeds, champagne vinaigrette
|Crispy Chicken Crunchers
|$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
|Good Paulie
|$19.26
caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda